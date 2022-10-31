Hoda Kotb Takes Daughters Haley and Hope Trick-or-Treating 'New York Style'

Hoda Kotb's girls are New York City princesses.

On Monday, the Today co-host, 58, shared an adorable video on Instagram of her daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5, decked out in their costumes for the holiday.

In the video, Hope and Haley walk into a nail salon and get candy for their Halloween baskets. Both are dressed in princess costumes with big smiles on their faces.

For their trick-or-treating fun, Haley wears an all-white tulle dress and cute pink glasses, while Hope floats around in a tulle dress with a colorful skirt and hot pink shoes.

At the end of the video, as the girls leave the salon, Kotb cheers them on with a "Way to go!"

Alongside the video, the host wrote, "Trick or treating new york style-- store fronts!.. nail salon- check!!!"

Last Halloween, Kotb shared a sweet picture with her mother Sami, sister Hala and her two daughters as the group went trick-or-treating together.

For the special outing, which came a week before the actual holiday of Halloween, Haley dressed as a unicorn, Hope as a puppy and the three adult women went as the sun, moon and stars.

Kotb recently opened up about life with her two daughters for PEOPLE's Family Issue.

For the journalist, building her life around her children has brought a greater joy than she could have imagined.

"Family to me is everything — and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," said Kotb, who first became a mother through adoption in 2017 at age 52 after a breast cancer battle and a subsequent divorce left her assuming motherhood wasn't in the cards.

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister," she explained. "I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope."

Though Kotb revealed last year that her plans to adopt a third child had been delayed by the pandemic, she said she is still open to expanding her family.

"It's definitely in the universe for me," she shared. "I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space. Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart's breaking. I'm like, I know if we could invite them into our home just what it would mean. Not just for the child, but for us."