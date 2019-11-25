Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Family Moments

The newly engaged Today host loves her family time with daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine and fiancé Joel Schiffman
By Diane J. Cho
November 25, 2019 03:06 PM

1 of 16

Surprise Engagement!

Hoda Kotb/ Instagram

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are officially heading down the aisle! Schiffman, Kotb’s financier and boyfriend of six years, surprised the Today host by proposing during their November 2019 beach getaway.

The mom of two told her morning show co-hosts during the Nov. 25, 2019, episode of the show that Schiffman popped the question while they were having “a little dinner on the beach,” telling her, “Be my wife.”

She added, “He said some beautiful things.”

“My heart has literally been pounding,” she continued, adding, “I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face.”

The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. have two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

2 of 16

Sesame Street Crew

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Kotb, Schiffman and their family and friends showed out this Halloween as they made their way through N.Y.C. dressed as Sesame Street characters.

3 of 16

Mommy & Her Little Muppet

Kotb went as Elmo and her 2-year-old Haley Joy donned an adorable Abby Cadabby costume, complete with a colorful skirt and pink wings.

4 of 16

Daddy-Daughter Duo

Schiffman took on Big Bird and wore a yellow T-shirt with the iconic Sesame Street character’s face on it, plus a matching cap.

5 of 16

Family Festivities 

“Another Halloween in the books❤️,” Kotb captioned this sweet photo of her mom, dressed as Cookie Monster, Haley and baby Hope, also dressed as the cookie-loving muppet.

6 of 16

Hope's First Halloween

The 7-month-old donned the cutest cookie-clad pajama pants while her doting parents watched over her.

7 of 16

Quality Time with the Kotbs

Kotb documented the “awesome week” her mom, Sameha Kotb, and her family ahead of Halloween.

8 of 16

Grandma's Girls

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Kotb’s two daughters got in a lot of bonding time with their loving grandma. 

9 of 16

Dancing with Daddy

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Haley showed off her dance moves while out with her dad.

10 of 16

Lots of Love

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Then, she got ambushed with kisses from her mama.

11 of 16

Summer Fun

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

“Every minute is precious. ❤️❤️❤️,” Kotb captioned this heart-warming shot of Haley and Schiffman walking hand-in-hand at the beach.

12 of 16

Off to the Races!

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Then, Kotb and Schiffman’s oldest raced her mom in matching “Love First” tees.

13 of 16

Beach Baby

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hope was lounging close by while her mom and sister were building sand castles.

14 of 16

Sweet Sunset

Mom and dad enjoyed a beautiful sunset after a fun-filled day.

15 of 16

Superdad & His Girls

Hoda Kotb/ Instagram

Kotb gave a shoutout to her daughters’ “amazing pop” on Father’s Day 2019 by posting this precious photo.

