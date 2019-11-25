Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are officially heading down the aisle! Schiffman, Kotb’s financier and boyfriend of six years, surprised the Today host by proposing during their November 2019 beach getaway.

The mom of two told her morning show co-hosts during the Nov. 25, 2019, episode of the show that Schiffman popped the question while they were having “a little dinner on the beach,” telling her, “Be my wife.”

She added, “He said some beautiful things.”

“My heart has literally been pounding,” she continued, adding, “I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face.”

The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. have two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.