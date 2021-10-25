Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Photo from Trick or Treating with Daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2

Hoda Kotb and her girls are already in the Halloween spirit!

On Sunday, the Today co-host, 57, shared a sweet picture with her mother Sami, sister Hala and two daughters Hope Catherine, 2, and Haley Joy, 4, as the group went trick or treating together.

For the special outing, which came a week before the actual holiday of Halloween, Haley dressed as a unicorn, Hope as a puppy and the three adult women went as the sun, moon and stars.

"We went trick or treating a week early ...no one answered the first 2 doors...but on the 3rd door we got a reeses. #nevergiveup," Kotb captioned the cute image.

Earlier this month, Kotb appeared on the first-ever episode of PEOPLE's new podcast Me Becoming Mom, where she opened up about her journey to parenthood and shares the emotional story of when she realized she wanted children.

"I was actually with a girlfriend and we were walking down a street and I remember it like it was yesterday," she recalled. "...Because I had never shared it with anyone that I had wanted — I still yearned for [having children] because it seemed like wanting to go to the moon, it's not happening, so don't even bring it up."

"So she said, 'Well, neither of us really wanted to have children.' I looked at her and I said, 'Well, I do.' I didn't say did, I said I do. She looked at me and she goes, 'What?' I started crying. I said, 'I do. I do.' I said it out loud, 'I do,' " Kotb told host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE.

"It was so weird. It was an everyday moment that turned into an epiphany and I had never spoken it," she added.

Kotb, who later welcomed her two daughters via adoption with fiancé Joel Schiffman, said it wasn't until that moment when she "said it out loud" that she realized she had to become a mother.