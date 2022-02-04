Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Haley Excited for Olympics Following Split from Fiancé

Hoda Kotb's little girl is ready for the Winter Olympic Games!

On Friday, the Today co-anchor, 57, posted an adorable picture of her 4-year-old daughter Haley Joy getting excited for the Games as she holds up her own Olympic cauldron constructed from tinfoil and colored paper.

Haley looks too cute in the Instagram snap as she proudly displays her art project with a big smile on her face.

"Who is ready for the @olympics ? We are!! #lightthecauldron ❤️🇺🇸," Kotb captioned the cute shot.

While Kotb and the rest of the Today team usually cover Olympics in person, the majority of the team is staying home this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the omicron variant causing disruptions.

They're setting up the "Olympic Plaza" outside the Rockefeller Center studio and will bring athletes through for interviews upon their return to the U.S. Only Craig Melvin, co-host of Today's 9 a.m. hour, will cover the Games in person.

Kotb's sweet Instagram post of Haley comes just days after she announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman on Monday's episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," said Kotb, who also shares daughter Hope, 2, with Schiffman.

"It's not like something happened," Kotb added. "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

Of Schiffman, 63, Kotb said, "He's a great guy. He's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him. We are both good and we are both kind of going on our way and our path. We'll be good parents to those two lovely kids."