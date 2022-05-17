Hoda Kotb, 57, is mom to daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, both of whom she welcomed via adoption

Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional as She Shares 'Scariest Part' of Being an Older Mom: 'You Do the Math'

Hoda Kotb is opening up about the challenges of being an older mom.

During Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 57-year-old gets candid about being a mom to two young daughters at an older age, admitting that it can be "scary" to think about "how much time you have."

"As an older mom, I think there are a lot of beautiful parts and challenges too. I see all the good parts about being an older mom. Like, I'm in my own skin, I know who I am, I've got much more patience and love and all that stuff. But along with that also comes the fact that you're an older mother," says Kotb, who is mom to daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3.

"You can't help it — sometimes people will come up and say, 'Wait, you're the mother?' And it gives you this pause for a second. And your kids look around like, 'Huh? What are you talking about?' It's a tough thing to do," she continues. "I remember thinking, 'Why does that bother me? I'm not embarrassed to be my age. I'm happy at my age. It's the perfect storm of my life. Two kids, this time, this job.' Someone was saying, 'It gets greatest later' — it does get greater later, but in between, there are these moments that you feel an 'Ouch!' "

The Today co-host, who shares her girls with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, explains those hard feelings had "nothing to do with whether or not she thought I was too old to be her mother" but reminds her of one of the "scariest parts" of being an older mother: "Wondering how much time you have."

Hoda Kotb daughters Credit: Hoda Kotb/Instagram

"That is a big thought and worry and you wonder, you do the math a lot and that's something I don't like doing because it's scary," she explains.

However, Kotb says a recent conversation with her mother showed her a silver lining.

"My mom came to visit me and I looked at her and said, 'At least 30 years more. At least. That's 35 for Hailey, that's 33 for Hope. That makes me feel very full.'"

Kotb and Schiffman adopted Haley in 2017 and Hope in 2019. The journalist says she felt inspired to adopt at her age after watching her friend Sandra Bullock go through a similar experience.

"I remember looking up and seeing Sandra Bullock talk about her adoption on screen. And you know what I did? I Googled 'How old is Sandra Bullock?' And I was like, 'Oh my God, she's my age! And she's delightful and vibrant and full of everything,' " Kotb recalls.