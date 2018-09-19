Hoda Kotb Stays in Touch with Her 'Guiding Light' Sandra Bullock After Bonding Over Adoption

Hoda Kotb and Sandra Bullock, who bonded on Today over adopting children in a segment that aired in early June, remain friends thanks to their motherhood journeys.

“We do keep in touch,” Kotb, 54, said Tuesday on Watch What Happens Live. “She’s somebody who sort of guided me through the process when I was wondering like, ‘Can I do it?’ She said to me, ‘Oh yes you can.’ “

She explained, “I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if it’s too late. I wonder if I missed my lane or my window.’ And she said, ‘There is no box anymore. You go for it.’ And she’s been kind of a guiding light.”

Kotb’s 19-month-old daughter Haley Joy was born in February 2017. Bullock, 54, adopted Laila at 3½ years old in 2015 and brought home Louis at 3 months old in 2010.

Savannah Guthrie chimed in on WWHL, “These two have the loveliest friendship. I have seen it behind the scenes. It’s so wonderful.”

Just as Bullock inspired Kotb, Guthrie added, “Hoda, I think, has inspired other women who are like, ‘You know what, why not me? I know I’m a mother, and I’m gonna do something.’ I think that’s incredible.”

On Today, Bullock got emotional as she said, “Hundreds of thousands of children that are ready to be your child, you’re a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child.”

She added, “It’s amazing to me how we can take away people’s happiness by telling them this is the box that you have to stay in. There is no box. There’s no box.”

On WWHL, Kotb got candid about the weighty moment she found out she was going to be a mother.

“I still remember my phone going off, and it was someone from the adoption agency saying, ‘Call me now.’ And I remember, I paused for one second because I thought to myself, ‘This is a line of demarcation in my life.’ and I wrote down, ’11:54. This is the moment.’ “

She continued, “And I felt it, and I dialed this number and she said, ‘She’s here.’ It’s the closest thing to a live birth that I would ever experience. It was such a beautiful moment.”