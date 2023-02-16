Hoda Kotb Reveals Daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, Have 'Never Seen a Movie'

Hoda Kotb might be used to chatting with big movie stars, but her girls have yet to get into the world of film.

During Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mom of two, 58, revealed that her daughters, Haley, 5, and 3-year-old Hope, have "never seen a movie."

While chatting about Disney's upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, Jenna Bush Hager shared that she "can't wait" to take her three kids, son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, and daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, and Poppy Louise, 7, to the movies to see the film.

"Have you been to the theater?" Bush Hager, 41, then asked Kotb.

"No, and my kids have never seen a movie," Kotb shared.

"Wait, they've never seen a movie?" Bush Hager said in awe, to which Kotb said the COVID-19 pandemic was her reasoning for not going to the movies.

"They've never seen a movie on television?" Bush Hager asked.

"Well, no. Not a full movie. No. They haven't seen a movie," Kotb reiterated, as a producer off-camera also shared their surprise at the news.

"No judgment, y'all, but you got to take them!" Bush Hager added. "I think you should start not with that because then they're going to think all movies are that. I think you need to see Puss and Boots in the theater."

"Puss in Boots? Okay," Kotb replied, welcoming the idea.

Kotb recently opened up about life with her two daughters for PEOPLE's Family Issue. For the mom of two, building her life around her children has brought a greater joy than she could have imagined.

"Family to me is everything — and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," said Kotb, who first became a mother through adoption in 2017 at age 52 after a breast cancer battle and a subsequent divorce left her assuming motherhood wasn't in the cards.

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister," she explained. "I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope."