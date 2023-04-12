Hoda Kotb Reveals She Was Once Mailed a Handwritten Letter Criticizing Her for Being an Older Mom

Hoda Kotb recalled being shaken after receiving a handwritten letter in the mail commenting on her decision to become a mom in her 50s

Published on April 12, 2023
Photo: Today

Hoda Kotb is no stranger to public criticism.

While discussing Ariana Grande addressing recent comments about her body in a rare, three-minute confessional, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 58, told co-host Jenna Bush Hager about a time that she was hurt by unsolicited comments about her life.

"I'll never forget this. I got a letter addressed to me in somebody's handwriting to my house…and it was something along the lines of, 'How dare you bring a child into this world at your age. Don't you know what you're doing to that child?'"

Kotb is mom to daughters Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 6. She first became a mother through adoption in 2017 at age 52.

She added, "It took my breath away because that actually was my ouch. I was scared. Is this something that is smart for me to do? Am I helping, or am I ultimately going to be harming?"

"I thought about that. And when I read it, I thought, 'Someone took a pen and sat at a table and put it, wrote that down, and got a stamp and mailed it,' went through all that trouble to say that to me."

Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb with her kids. Hoda Kotb Instagram

"This took care and time and research. And so when I was feeling terrible, because I was, my dad passed when I was in college. And I remember thinking, we have our parents for a period of time. I know the foundation he left."

Kotb continued, "I know it was worth every second of that time. But it's real, it can hit you in a place that you're the most vulnerable."

