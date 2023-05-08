Hoda Kotb Recalls 'Begging' Nurse to Let Her Give Daughter Hope a Bath During Hospital Stay

Hoda Kotb is looking back on her difficult time in the hospital with her 3-year-old daughter.

While kicking off National Nurses Week on Monday's episode of Today, Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reflected on their experiences with nurses while at the hospital, including Kotb's time with daughter Hope in the ICU.

Kotb — who is also mom to daughter Haley Joy, 6 — had taken a few weeks off from Today in February while Hope was in the hospital.

"I was just thinking about when Hope was in the hospital for one of those days and I was sitting — it was 3 a.m., and I was just sitting in this chair. I was just in this room in a chair by myself, thinking about, like, what's going on here," Kotb recalled.

"And this nurse walked in, put her hand on my back, didn't even say anything, just sat there for a minute. I was like, 'Oh my God.' I could feel myself, like, right at the time," she continued, while Bush Hager chimed in that the nurse was "like an angel."

Hoda Kotb with her kids. Hoda Kotb Instagram

"They knew at that moment," Kotb continued of the nurse who comforted her. "Because a lot of what they do isn't about giving the IV and the needles and the stuff and the tests and all those things. It's more than that. It's everything that they do."

"I remember I was there, and I asked for a bath," Kotb shared. "I wanted to give her a bath and they could only sponge her and I said, 'Please, I'm begging you, I just want a bath for my child.' And I remember they got this little plastic thing, and they put it in the shower and put Hope in it and I remembered, like, that tiny thing, but it was everything at the time. It was beautiful."

Though Kotb has not provided further information about her daughter's diagnosis, she did explain on a previous episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna that the experience was "really scary."

"She's vibrant and brilliant," the mother of two said of Hope, adding that she's "over the moon" to have her little one home.