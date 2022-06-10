Hoda Kotb Plays Dress-Up with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Somebody Raided Mommy's Closet'

"It takes my breath away to even think about it," Hoda Kotb previously told PEOPLE of celebrating her fifth Mother's Day after welcoming daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine via adoption

Hoda Kotb is passing on some hand-me-downs.

The Today show host, 57, played dress-up with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, in an adorable photo posted Thursday of the girls engulfed in their mom's clothes.

"Somebody raided mommy's closet," Kotb captioned the Instagram post, showing Haley and Hope in mom's sweaters and pants, all cuffed multiple times. They even tried on mom's heels.

Kotb got candid about the "scary" reality of being an older mom last month during an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, explaining that she often thinks about "how much time you have."

"As an older mom, I think there are a lot of beautiful parts and challenges too. I see all the good parts about being an older mom," she said. "Like, I'm in my own skin, I know who I am, I've got much more patience and love and all that stuff. But along with that also comes the fact that you're an older mother.

"You can't help it — sometimes people will come up and say, 'Wait, you're the mother?' And it gives you this pause for a second. And your kids look around like, 'Huh? What are you talking about?' It's a tough thing to do. I remember thinking, 'Why does that bother me? I'm not embarrassed to be my age. I'm happy at my age. It's the perfect storm of my life. Two kids, this time, this job.' Someone was saying, 'It gets greatest later' — it does get greater later, but in between, there are these moments that you feel an 'Ouch!' " Kotb added.

The Emmy Award winner previously told PEOPLE about celebrating Mother's Day with her girls last month, during which they made her breakfast. "They were beaming and it just reminded me what life is, it's got nothing to do with anything other than just that, the most basic of things," she said.

