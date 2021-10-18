Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Quotes About Motherhood

"I know who I am now. I'm Haley's mom, and I think I always was. But if you would have asked me years ago, 'What are you?' I probably would have said journalist, first. But now I know who I am.

And I know who we are as a family and I think that means everything to me. She defines who I am and she also defines priorities and things that matter.

She also reminded me that delight comes in small, tiny moments. You don't have to plan a big trip to have a good time. You can have it on the living room floor."

— to PEOPLE in May 2018