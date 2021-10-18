Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Quotes About Motherhood
The Today host — who welcomed daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine via adoption in 2017 and 2019 — is one proud mama
On Becoming a Mother
"It's one of those things where you think you've done it all, you think you've felt it all. But I just didn't know that this kind of love existed."
On Treasuring Every Single Second
"It's funny because I thought I had the most perfect life, and then I realized after her I didn't. I realized that this is infinitely better. Every single day is infinitely better than before she came.
I can't believe it happened to me, so I treasure every single second. Not every minute, every second."
On Nothing Being 'More Real' Than Motherhood
"I wake up sometimes and go, 'Oh my God, I have a baby!' But it feels totally real. I guess if you've been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing's more real. Nothing."
On Holding Daughter Haley for the First Time
"It was like a puzzle piece that just snapped in. I felt it. It was as if she had been with me forever."
On Getting Emotional When She Met Her Daughter, Haley
"You're standing in a room waiting, and somebody walks in holding your daughter. I was exploding in tears. I thought they were going to take her away and say, 'No, we have a hysterical freak here, get that baby back!'"
On Seeing Forever
"When I look at her, I see forever — I see past me. I see the future … which I guess I never saw [before]."
On Having Her Girls' Backs
"Some thoughts about the perfectly put together you. Your eyes, use them to see the good in people and in each day. Your smile, share it often. Your belly, it will be tickled by the pom poms I will be shaking for you constantly. Your heart, listen to it. Follow it. Figure out what and who makes it beat faster. Your skin, strive to be comfortable in it your whole life. Your back, I've got it; always."
— in a sweet message to her girls on Today in 2017
On Believing She Could Be a Mom
"As I was waiting and hoping and wishing for Haley, when I started to believe that maybe I could be a mom too, maybe I didn't miss my window, maybe there's still hope here … It was that kind of revival."
On Knowing Who She Is
"I know who I am now. I'm Haley's mom, and I think I always was. But if you would have asked me years ago, 'What are you?' I probably would have said journalist, first. But now I know who I am.
And I know who we are as a family and I think that means everything to me. She defines who I am and she also defines priorities and things that matter.
She also reminded me that delight comes in small, tiny moments. You don't have to plan a big trip to have a good time. You can have it on the living room floor."
— to PEOPLE in May 2018
On Renewed Faith After Becoming a Mom
"We were just brought up to believe in God. We were all about that, and I feel like when you have a relationship with God, and I feel like I've had endless, countless, abundant conversations about it. Sometimes you think, can he hear me? Does he hear me? Am I just talking to myself? Is it for real?
But, I think when Haley arrived, I didn't have any doubt in that belief, but when Haley arrived, it was personified. Literally when I watch her now, I just feel like she's proof of everything. Like, everything ... She's the best."
On Becoming a New Mom at 52
"When you're a mom late in life, you realize the gift it is. I'm not saying I wouldn't have realized it when I was younger, but trust me, when you're a new mom for the first time at 52, you get on your knees and say thank you. Because you get to do something you didn't think you had a shot at.
It's like the tectonic plates have shifted. I have a crystal-clear understanding about my purpose in life, which I didn't before, and it's to love her all the days I'm allowed to.
I think it is the greatest way to instantly prioritize your life and realize what matters."
On How Motherhood Has Changed Her
"I am the most impatient person on the planet — I have no patience. I think [Haley has] taught me patience, and she's taught me that no dream's too big. If you believe in something, it may actually come true."
On Love Beyond Her Imagination
"I remember thinking, 'I've loved something for so long that I never saw, that I never felt, that I never touched — that I could only imagine.' "
On Becoming a Mother of Two
"My first time around, I spent my whole time going, 'I got it! I got it!' I didn't know what to expect with two. All of a sudden, with two kids, you're like, 'Wait, baby one is crying, baby two needs to be put down. Hope is hungry, Haley needs me.'
I was always like, 'I have to fix it! Here I come.' Now I'm just like, 'Haley's safe. She's good. The baby's going to eat in a minute. She'll be okay.' "
On Raising Tough but Empathetic Girls
"I had all the things in school that a lot of kids have. You get picked on, you're weird, you have a funky name, crazy glasses. People want to beat you up for no reason. But I know that all of those life experiences turned me into a stronger human. I want [Haley] to be tough, too. I want her to be tough, but I also want her to be gentle. I want all those things for her.
I don't want them to only be strong, though. I want a strong daughter who has a soft center. I want a tough young girl who also is the most empathetic one in the room."
On Raising Her Daughters to Be Vulnerable
"I don't want to prepare her with a coat of armor to go out into the world. I want her to be open and vulnerable because, look, it is that whole thing about courage does come from vulnerability."
On Being a Parent Later in Life
"When you're parents later in life … watching Haley and Hope together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hand forever, and that's it. That's all I want. I was scared, because we're older, like maybe [it's too late]. But then I realized they'll have each other."
On Families of All Shapes and Sizes
"I feel like families come in so many different shapes and sizes and as long as there's lots of love, I think they'll endure."
On Potentially Adopting Again
"I was sitting with Joel — who by the way has a grown daughter who just graduated law school, so know where we are here — I said to him, 'We have a lot of love in this house. Do we have space for more love? Yes, we do. Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us too? Yes, there are.'
Every answer was yes. Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and say it's in God's hands, like, come what may. I just know your heart's ability to expand blows my mind, you can fit so much love in there."
— on the The Drew Barrymore Show in Oct. 2020
On How She Talks to Her Kids About Being Adopted
"I tell them they were adopted, and I'm not sure if they 100 percent know what that means. I always say, 'You didn't come from Mommy's tummy, you came from my heart.' And they understand that."
— on PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast in Oct. 2021