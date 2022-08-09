Hoda Kotb Laughs with Daughters and Family on Her 58th Birthday: 'Best Present Ever'

Hoda Kotb is celebrating her birthday with the whole family!

On Tuesday, Kotb, 58, shared a photo to Instagram of herself celebrating with the entire family, including her daughters, 5-year-old Haley and 3-year-old Hope.

"Family on my birthday! Best present ever. Lucky me ❤️ ❤️," Kotb wrote in the caption to the post, which shows the larger Kotb family relaxing underneath umbrellas outside a sun-soaked home.

Kotb's Instagram post received comments from her TODAY show colleagues including Jenna Bush Hager, who wrote "You're the most loved ❤️," in response to Kotb's photo. Dylan Dreyer as well as Bravo's Andy Cohen also wished Kotb a happy birthday in the comments section.

Helen Healey/NBC via Getty

Kotb took the day off from TODAY to celebrate her birthday with her family, the show confirmed as Kotb's co-hosts wished her a happy birthday during Tuesday morning's broadcast.

"We gave her the day off, that was the present, but I know she's watching, so Hoda, good morning, we love you, hope you're just surrounded by your love ones today and hurry back," Savannah Guthrie said during Today's broadcast, which also showed a group of fans offering Kotb birthday wishes outside Today's studio.

"We hope it's a day of nothing today, Hoda Kotb," Craig Melvin added.

On Friday, the TODAY team treated Kotb to an early birthday surprise when Bush Hager gifted Kotb a boogie board and brought out Kotb-family favorite country artist Walker Hayes, who sang 'Happy Birthday' with a birthday cake for Kotb.

"First of all, I adore you. And now my daughters, Haley and Hope, have started calling each other 'Walker Hayes,'" Kotb told Hayes, 42, during his appearance. "I tried to FaceTime you one time when you claimed you were at the pool because my girls were going, 'I'm Walker Hayes,' 'No I'm Walker Hayes.'"

"They used to fight over who was going to be Hoda or Jenna, but not anymore. Now they have both claimed you. I am so happy you are here. You just brighten anyone's day," Kotb said during the broadcast.

Earlier, Haley and Hope had joined their mom as she introduced Walker's performance and watched along as he performed their favorite song "Fancy Like."

Kotb said her own mother and sister were also in attendance for the early birthday festivities during Hayes' performance.

As for what she was planning on doing to celebrate, Kotb told Bush Hager, "I don't know, my kids just said 'Don't get out of bed in the morning' because they want to bring me breakfast, I think. And the other day they were like, 'Don't come in here.' I was like, 'What are you doing?' 'Wrapping something! Don't say anything cause we're not going to say what it is!' "

Their surprised turned out to include balloons and some mermaid decorations, according to a photo Kotb shared on Twitter of her hugging her girls. "Lucky me! Xo," Kotb wrote.