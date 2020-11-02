'Sunny Days'! Hoda Kotb and Family Dress as Sesame Street Characters for Halloween

After hitting the Today show stage as Glinda from Wicked, Hoda Kotb donned Elmo attire for a themed look with her family

The letter of the day for Hoda Kotb this Halloween? F, for family!

On Saturday, the Today show co-anchor, her mother Sameha and fiancé Joel Schiffman appeared to take her daughters Hope Catherine, 18 months, and Haley Joy, 3½, on a walk around their neighborhood in New York City, where they all coordinated in Sesame Street-inspired attire.

While Kotb, 56, donned a red Elmo shirt and matching headband, Sameha and Hope opted for Cookie Monster-themed getups, Schiffman went as Big Bird and Haley portrayed Abby Cadabby, complete with a multicolored tulle skirt and puff-ball headpiece.

The television journalist and her adorable brood met up with other "characters" during their adventure, carrying balloons featuring familiar faces from the show and wearing face masks as they posed for a group photo.

"Sunnnnnyyyy days sweepin' the clouds awayyyyy! Happy Halloween," Kotb captioned the latter snapshot, quoting the show's iconic theme song.

Kotb has been open about her love for the preschooler-targeted series, having previously celebrated Haley's third birthday at a festive bash that appeared to be Sesame Street-themed.

She and Haley also joined Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer for a visit to the world's most famous fictional street with their children in October 2018, posing with the kiddos and a couple of very special guests (Elmo and Grover!) on a familiar stoop.

As for how Kotb celebrated Halloween on the Today show this year, she and her castmates channeled the best of Broadway, paying tribute to some of the most iconic musical characters to ever hit the stage.

For the final number, Kotb and Guthrie, 48, united as beloved characters Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, from Wicked. Guthrie went all out for the costume, painting her face and hands green to match Elphaba's look, while Kotb sparkled in a silver ball gown, curly blonde wig and glittering tiara.

Earlier last month, Kotb confirmed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she had completed paperwork to kickstart the adoption process for a third child.

"May I ask what inspired that decision?" inquired host Drew Barrymore.

"You know what," replied Kotb, "I was sitting with Joel — who by the way has a grown daughter who just graduated law school so know where we are here — I said to him, 'We have a lot of love in this house — do we have space for more love? Yes, we do. Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us to? Yes, there are.' "