Hoda Kotb and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman share daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, both of whom they welcomed via adoption

Hoda Kotb Gets an Early Mother's Day Surprise from Daughters Haley and Hope: 'Lucky Me'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG01GXJXT8/ hodakotb Verified Mother's day came early. Lucky me ❤️❤️#melting; Hoda Kotb on Tuesday April 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb is celebrating Mother's Day early!

The Today co-host, 57, shared an adorable video on Tuesday of Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, gifting her with a sweet surprise.

In the video, her daughters — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman — showed Kotb down the stairs of their home, leading her to a message personally addressed to the I Really Needed This Today author.

"If you look ahead, there's a special note that will be on one stair," Haley said in the video. As the three made their way down the stairs, Kotb found a message reading, "Happy Mother's Day Mom."

"For me?" Kotb asked, who also had a full cup of coffee waiting for her on the table. "Is there more? What's happening?"

Haley and Hope then broke out into song, serenading Kotb with a rendition of "Happy Mother's Day to You" in the tune of "Happy Birthday."

On Wednesday's airing of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb addressed the cute mommy moment with co-host Willie Geist.

"All I heard was, 'Go upstairs for 15 minutes,' which kind of scared me. And I go down, Haley had made a cup of coffee. She made it in the Keurig! She made it! I go, 'There's coffee?' She goes, 'I used an oven mitt, and I brought it over.' That could have been a disaster," Kotb said.

"What they did, that was an old piece of paper, they wrote something on it, they sang a song, and they made a cup of coffee. And it was like [perfect]," she continued.

"It makes me realize, too... Sometimes, we spend too much of our time trying to go to an event, should we go to the playground... Disney World… It's like, wait a minute? They actually loved that. They spent time making something all by themselves."

Kotb and Schiffman adopted Haley in 2017 and Hope in 2019.

"I feel like if you're meant to have a child in your life, your child is out there," Kotb told Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager on World Adoption Day in 2018. "They said to me at the adoption agency, 'Don't worry, your child is out there waiting for you.' And I remember I would scribble in my journal, 'I know you're there.' I could feel her."

Earlier this year, Schiffman and Kotb announced they were going their separate ways after getting engaged in November 2019.

