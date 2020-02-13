Hoda Kotb Admits She Keeps Forgetting the Name of Today Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager's New Baby

Jenna Bush Hager couldn’t help but tease Hoda Kotb on Wednesday, when Kotb revealed she couldn’t remember the name of the former first daughter’s newest child.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts shared a laugh about the mishap, which has apparently been a running gag between the two.

The topic came up when a caller on the Bravo talk show’s web-streamed After Show asked Bush Hager, 38, which Today staffer had given her the best gift for her 6-month-old son, Henry “Hal” Harold.

Before answering, Bush Hager turned to Kotb, asking, “Hoda, what’s the name of my child?”

“Do you know what’s the name of my child?” she continued. “Be honest. We practiced!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Bravo

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Opens Up About Juggling Life with Three Kids and Her Job at the Today Show

Kotb, 55 — a mom herself to 3-year-old daughter Haley Joy and 9-month-old daughter Hope Catherine — immediately started laughing, plunging her head into her face and admitting, “I keep forgetting it.”

She then took a stab. “I do know it … Hank!” Kotb said.

“Hal! Hal! His name is Hal!” Bush Hager immediately responded, laughing.

Quickly, host Andy Cohen jumped in, pointing out that “Hal” was “Lah” spelled backwards.

His trick was helpful to Kotb. “Oh, now I’ll remember it!” she joked.

The hilarious moment was played back on Thursday’s episode of Today, where Kotb was asked, “Do you know Jenna’s baby’s name now?”

“Yes!” a confident Kotb responded, before messing it up again. “It’s Hal … Hank … Hal!”

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Turns out, the confusion was all the fault of Bush Hager’s husband, Henry Hager. “Hank is her husband!” Kotb said.

As for the answer to the original WWHL caller’s question, Bush Hager didn’t name any names — revealing that she prefers it when people don’t bring gifts .

“With a third child, he’s wearing hand-me-downs, he doesn’t want a thing,” said the broadcaster, who is also mom to daughters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6½.

“I think their advice is more important and their friendship,” she added, of visitors. “Not to be cheesy or anything, but it’s true.”

That said, Bush Hager did make fun of what Kotb brought when she and her daughter Hayley stopped by: an apple.

“We didn’t have anything,” Kotb said on WWHL in her defense, explaining herself later on Today. “We just had it in the car. We just wanted to go there and we didn’t have anything!”

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Shares Video of Daughter Crawling for the First Time: ‘We’ve Been Waiting for a Moment’

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager and children Brian Doben

Image zoom Hoda Kotb and daughters Hoda Kotb/ Instagram

RELATED: Today‘s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Will Have a Live Studio Audience Twice a Week

The laugher between Kotb and Bush Hager is what viewers have come to expect from the pair, who have been co-hosting the fourth hour of Today at 10 a.m. ET ever since Kathie Lee Gifford’s departure last year.

Back in January, it was revealed that the two would add a live studio to their show every Thursday and Friday.

“We have a new home!” they said in their announcement. “We’ve been in your house, and now it’s time for you to come to our house. We call it Hoda & Jenna & Friends, and all that’s missing is you!”

Tickets, which are free, are available at HodaAndJennaTickets.com.

Today airs weekdays on NBC. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays — Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.