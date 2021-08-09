Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Family Photo from Her Birthday Celebration with Daughters Hope and Haley

Hoda Kotb is celebrating her birthday surrounded by family.

On Sunday, the Today co-host enjoyed a small gathering with her loved ones ahead of her 57th birthday on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kotb shared a sweet family photo to Instagram from the party, featuring a glimpse of her two daughters, Hope Catherine, 2, and Haley Joy, 4.

In the snap, which also included her fiancé Joel Schiffman, sister Hala, brother Adel, mother Sami and nieces Hannah and Ella, the family smiles while gathering near the couch.

"My kinda birthday 🥳 🎂🎉," Kotb writes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kotb's birthday comes shortly after her return to the U.S. after reporting live from the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Last week, she celebrated her arrival with a collection of photos posted to Instagram.

The four-part carousel, which she captioned "Home ❤️❤️❤️," included several snaps of her two daughters.

In the first photo, the couple's older daughter works on what appears to be a welcome home sign for her mom, drawing on a neon poster. In the next shot, Hope and Haley twin in adorable matching blue and white dresses near a door.

RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb on Whether She'll Adopt a Third Child: 'You Just Wait and See If It's Meant to Be'

The anchor also shared two shots of herself sharing spaghetti with her daughters, enjoying the pasta Lady and the Tramp-style with Hope and Haley individually.

Kotb mostly keeps her young children out of the spotlight, with the girls previously making an appearance on her Instagram feed in honor of Father's Day in June.