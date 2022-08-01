Hoda Kotb Enjoys Extended Family Meal with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Gangs All Here!'

Hoda Kotb posted a photo of her enjoying a table of food with her daughters, mother and sister on Instagram Monday

Hoda Kotb is enjoying some downtime with the key women in her life.

Kotb, 57, posted a photo to Instagram Monday of her eating out with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, her mother Sameha, and her sister, Hala.

"Gangs all here! Xo," Kotb wrote in the caption of her Instagram post showing off the meal, in which the group appears to share French fries and a large cup of maraschino cherries in a waterside restaurant.

"Fabulous Fabulous Fabulous 👌 👏 👍," one commenter wrote in response to the Instagram post. "I see where u get your wonderful smile from!"

Last month, the Today show host, 57, shared a sweet story about giving back that centered around daughter Haley. During the July 12 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb explained that Haley has a chore chart where she gets a quarter for each chore she gets done, like making her bed.

Once Haley had saved up some money, Kotb asked her what she wanted to do with it. After briefly considering a dollhouse, the kindergartener came up with an idea she liked better.

"I want to buy an ice cream cone for Mo," Haley told Kotb, referring to a man who runs a restaurant in their neighborhood.

"She said, 'I want to call him and I want to find out what his favorite flavor is,'" Kotb continued. After giving him a quick call, Haley learned that Mo's favorite flavor is chocolate.

"Then we see him randomly on the street. And he said, 'Why did you want to know my favorite ice cream? And [Haley] said, 'Well, I've been doing my chores all week and I want to get you an ice cream,' " Kotb recalled.

The next day, Kotb, Haley and little sister Hope met Mo at the ice cream shop, where Haley treated him to a cone.

In June, Kotb also played dress-up with her daughters in an adorable photo she posted of the girls engulfed in their mom's clothes.

"Somebody raided mommy's closet," Kotb captioned the Instagram post, showing Haley and Hope in mom's sweaters and pants, all cuffed multiple times. They even tried on mom's heels.

Kotb shares Hope and Haley with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The pair began dating quietly for a couple of years before going public in 2015. The couple announced their engagement in November 2019 but ultimately announced their split in January 2022.

Kotb got candid about the "scary" reality of being an older mom in May during an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, explaining that she often thinks about "how much time you have."