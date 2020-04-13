Inside Hoda Kotb's Sweet Zoom Party for Daughter's First Birthday — and Their 'Delightful' Easter

Hoda Kotb won’t be forgetting Sunday’s double celebration anytime soon!

The Today show star, 55, marked both Easter and her younger daughter Hope Catherine‘s first birthday with a low-key day of activities at home, and opens up to PEOPLE now about how she, Hope, 3-year-old Haley Joy and fiancé Joel Schiffman made their extended family part of the fun despite social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We did a little Zoom party. We baked the cake. Haley helped me bake it and then we Zoomed with my mom [Sameha Kotb], my sister who’s in Dubai, so it was midnight or something [over there],” Kotb says. “My brother, his wife and kids … and we did it in a playroom because we were trying to Zoom on TV.”

Image zoom Hoda Kotb/Instagram. Inset: Arturo Holmes/Getty

“You should have seen our family’s ridiculous [conversation],” she continues. “I’m like, ‘ … turn yours down. I can’t see my mom. Mom, push the button on the right that says — no, the one that says “Gallery.” ‘ Joel looked at us like, ‘What is happening?’ But your truth comes out … all your weirdness of your family is on full display.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Hoda Kotb’s family on Zoom call

RELATED: The Cutest Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Easter 2020 amid Coronavirus Social Distancing

Kotb and Schiffman, 62, dyed eggs with their girls, too — and the family “had so many great surprises that were just such so delightful” during the day.

“I got a text [saying], ‘Go out on your front porch.’ And I go out there and the Easter Bunny, of course, [left goodies], and my friend Kathy Ryan had left a big pink ball and a tee-ball thing,” she tells PEOPLE.

“Eddie, my friend who drives [me to work] showed up and he made a chalk heart in front of our house and he was wearing a Cookie Monster onesie that he bought,” Kotb adds. “I was so touched. … He said, ‘I was hoping it would arrive by Easter.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Everybody’s goodness was on full display.”

In general, there’s a lot of “divide and conquer” going on in Kotb and Schiffman’s household as they adjust to a new routine amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“You get it done,” she tells PEOPLE of their parenting dynamic. “It’s funny because the kids’ bedtime used to be 6:15. [Now] I’m like, ‘5:30, time for bed.’ ”

“I’m literally scooting everything up,” Kotb admits. “I’m like, ‘Why are they eating lunch at 11?’ I’m like, ‘Because they’re eating dinner at 4:30.’ ”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.