Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley and Dylan Dreyer's Son Calvin Are Adorable BFFs on 'Perfect' Playdate

There’s nothing better than some fun in the sun!

Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer got together on Saturday for a fun summer playdate at the beach with their children, Haley Joy and Calvin Bradley.

The moms shared some sweet photos of their 2-year-old children together on Instagram.

“One of my fav days of the summer. Calvin+Haley. We loved it @dylandreyernbc @fishlense ❤️👶🏼👶🏼❤️,” Kotb captioned a series of photos from the day. In one picture, Dreyer can be seen applying sunscreen to Haley’s face before heading out for the day in the sun.

Dreyer left a comment on the post, writing, “The best!!!!” The pregnant star went on to share her own photos of the adorable toddlers, calling their playdate a “perfect day.”

“Shouldn’t all days be this happy? Calvin and Haley catching up on old times…Thanks @hodakotb for a perfect day for all of us!! #bffs #sandfordays,” she shared on Instagram.

Last month, Dreyer announced she was expecting another baby boy, her second child with husband Brian Fichera this winter.

“He continues to grow healthy and strong each day and yes, it’s another little boy, which we are all so excited about,” Dreyer told PEOPLE in July.

The star, who confirmed her pregnancy on July 17 on Today, also revealed she’s thrilled at the prospect of a little brother for Calvin.

“He sort of understands what’s going on but when you ask him about the baby, he says he wants to pet it. So we’ll see!” she joked to PEOPLE.

Months before in April, Kotb adopted her second baby girl, Hope Catherine. She explained that she thought she was “full” when it came to giving love after welcoming Haley in February 2017, but her experience when she and boyfriend Joel Schiffman brought Hope home proved otherwise.

“Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby — and it’s the closest thing to a live birth I think you’ll ever see — [and] in that moment I was like, ‘My God.’ My heart just grew 10 times, it’s amazing,” she said. “I just can’t believe it’s happening, y’all. I can’t.”

In February 2017, Kotb revealed she had adopted Haley after the baby girl was born on Valentine’s Day that year. In 2007, Kotb battled breast cancer, leaving her unable to conceive.