Watch Hoda Kotb's Daughters Make an Adorable Appearance on Today in New Orleans with Their Mom

"I just want to say, these two girls are gonna fall in love with the city just as I have over the years. So thank y’all for welcoming them," Hoda Kotb said during Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna

Hoda Kotb brought two special guests with her while on location in New Orleans!

During Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb shared that her two daughters Hope, 2, and Haley, 4, joined their mom for the trip down south and invited the girls to come on camera to say hello.

"I brought my daughters, you want to come say hi?" she asks the toddlers as someone behind the camera ushers them over to their mom.

"I got two little ones. I just want to say, these two girls are gonna fall in love with the city just as I have over the years. So thank y'all for welcoming them," Kotb says while holding one daughter in each arm.

"It really is awesome to bring your kids here. They're overwhelmed. This is such an incredible place and an incredible city," she adds. "It's really cool."

After sending her daughters back off-screen, Kotb sits down with co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who is emotional from watching the sweet family moment.

"Y'all know when y'all have a friend that's doing exactly what she should be doing and you're watching it? That's what I was watching and it was beautiful. It's just so fun to see you here with your girls," says Bush Hager.

Today co-host Al Roker also posted about the heartwarming moment on Instagram, sharing that he "got home just in time" to see Kotb and her girls on TV.

"Got home just in time to see @hodakotb on remote in #neworleans live on @hodaandjenna be #everyparent who brings their kids on a #worktrip You love having 'em but there are moments…" he writes.

Kotb, 57, shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The former couple welcomed both of their daughters via adoption: Haley in 2017 and Hope in 2019.