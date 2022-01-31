"We do this little train, the three of us," Hoda Kotb said Thursday on Today about her Lizzo-fueled nighttime routine with daughters Haley and Hope

Hoda Kotb Shares the 'Joyful' Nighttime Ritual (Involving Lizzo!) That She Has with Her Kids

Hoda Kotb and her kids are Lizzo fans!

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna last week, the mother of two revealed that she has a very special musical bedtime routine with her two daughters: Hope Catherine, 2½, and Haley Joy, 5 next month.

"We started this tradition of me playing 'Juice' by Lizzo on our little speaker and marching around the house after we turn the lights off," said Kotb, 57.

And the previous night, she wanted to test out whether the girls "really loved it," initially telling them no when they requested the song only to surprise them later.

"I quickly ran around [and] turned all the lights off," she told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager. "We do this little train, the three of us. As I was doing it, I was so joyful."

Bush Hager, 40, told Kotb that her mom Laura Bush used to do something similar with her and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush.

"We would have wet hair right after the shower, we would march around to Pointer Sisters' 'Fire,' " recalled the mother of three.

Kotb appeared on the first-ever episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom back in October, where she opened up about her journey to parenthood and shared the emotional story of when she realized she wanted children.

"I was actually with a girlfriend and we were walking down a street and I remember it like it was yesterday," she recalled. " ... Because I had never shared it with anyone that I had wanted — I still yearned for [having children] because it seemed like wanting to go to the moon, it's not happening, so don't even bring it up."

Kotb added, "So she said, 'Well, neither of us really wanted to have children.' I looked at her and I said, 'Well, I do.' I didn't say did, I said I do. She looked at me and she goes, 'What?' I started crying. I said, 'I do. I do.' I said it out loud, 'I do.' "

"It was so weird. It was an everyday moment that turned into an epiphany and I had never spoken it," she said.

Kotb, who welcomed daughters Hope and Haley via adoption with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, said it wasn't until that moment when she "said it out loud" that she realized she had to become a mother.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I do want to have children, right now. Here in my current state,' " she shared.