Hoda Kotb and Her Daughters Are Enjoying the Start of Summer — See the Photo

Hota Kotb is taking advantage of every day while on maternity leave.

The Today anchor, 54, has been enjoying the days with her new daughter, Hope Catherine, after she and boyfriend, Joel Shiffman, welcomed the baby girl to their family last month (two years after adopting their first daughter, Haley Joy).

And on Monday, Kotb soaked up the sun with Hope and Haley, beaming brightly in an outdoor photograph snapped as they enjoyed the start of summer at an East Coast beach.

“Hello sisters,” Kotb captioned the sweet pic, which featured Haley holding her mom’s hand and waving at the camera while Hope was nested in a carrier on her mom’s chest.

Kotb has been at the beach with her girls for a few days now, and has shared snaps from their getaway with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The getaway has included a lot of time in the sand with Haley. In one picture, posted on Saturday, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed “exploring” the shore. In another video upload on Tuesday, Haley ran across the sand.

“Summer, here we come,” wrote Kotb in the video’s caption.

Kotb is also joined by a bundle of loved ones.

“Summmmmmerrrrr we are ready!” Kotb wrote on Saturday, captioning a selfie of her and her crew.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Hope’s Biggest Fans: All of the Today Stars Who’ve Come to Meet Hoda Kotb’s Baby Girl

Aside from her time outdoors, Kotb has also been spending her maternity leave welcoming a sea of visitors to her house to meet her new baby.

Many from her NBC team, including Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Maria Shriver, Meredith Viera, Donna Farizan, and of course, Kotb’s former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, have paid a visit to baby Hope.

Kotb, who is unable to have children following cancer treatment 10 years ago, revealed she had adopted Hope Catherine on April 16 in a segment on Today.

She later opened up to PEOPLE about her new life as a mom of two in a cover story on May 3.

“I forgot everything!” she said of the early days of being a mom. “I was like, ‘How do you hold the baby? How do you feed a baby? How do you swaddle?’ I was googling swaddling and — you’re not going to believe this — how to put on pajamas.”

“I just can’t believe how in a blink, life changes, and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house,” the TV anchor added. “I’m just overwhelmed with joy.”

Image zoom Hoda Kotb and her two kids Brian Doben

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Adjusting to Life as a Mom of Two: ‘In a Blink, Life Changes’

And with a new bundle of joy added to her family, Kotb feels a little less pressure as a mom.

“My first time around, I spent my whole time going, ‘I got it! I got it!’ ” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect with two. All of a sudden, with two kids, you’re like, ‘Wait, baby one is crying, baby two needs to be put down. Hope is hungry, Haley needs me.’ “