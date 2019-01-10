Hoda Kotb's Daughter Wears Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter's Hand-Me-Downs

Hoda Kotb‘s 22-month-old daughter Haley Joy‘s favorite clothing store might just be the closet of Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Poppy Louise!

The Today co-hosts showed just how close their friendship is outside the office on Thursday’s episode, where Bush Hager, 37, recalled her 3-year-old daughter’s reaction to a video Kotb shared on Instagram earlier this month.

“I was looking at it and [daughter Margaret “Mila” Laura, 5½] and Poppy heard the baby and they said, ‘Oh, I want to see!’ ” she said during the show’s “Today’s Talk” segment. “And Poppy goes, ‘Poppy’s dress!’ “

“Oh, she was wearing Poppy’s dress!” Kotb, 54, exclaimed with a huge laugh, clapping her hands in amusement.

“One of the hand-me-downs! I love a hand-me-down,” Bush Hager replied. “Isn’t it weird that Poppy recognized it?”

“By the way, here’s what I love about Jenna: She shows up with a grocery bag, paper, full of — there’s, like, one shoe in there, some clothes,” Kotb joked.

“Some of it’s good!” said Bush Hager, and her co-host couldn’t help but agree.

“Haley was stylin’,” Kotb affirmed of the cute striped navy-and-white shirt top with a floral print on the front.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Bush Hager is the frontrunner to replace Kathie Lee Gifford alongside Kotb in the Today show’s fourth hour, after Gifford leaves the show in the spring.

When Gifford, 65, announced her departure, Bush Hager tweeted a sweet message to her colleague. “We adore you KLG. Thanks for your love, friendship and for your hilarity. You will be dearly missed,” she tweeted.

But although Gifford is saying goodbye to the morning program after over a decade, co-anchor Kotb is staying put. “Hoda will stay on,” the insider said, adding, “People would freak out if she left the fourth hour, too.”