Hoda Kotb and Daughter Haley Enjoy Sunny Beach Day in Matching Swimsuits

Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley are living their best lives.

The mother-daughter duo looked carefree and happy while enjoying a sunny day at the beach on Sunday.

In an Instagram video the Today anchor shared, the mom of two showed off her bikini body in a strapless, Lily Pulitzer swimsuit, matching her daughter’s bright, one piece.

Haley also accessorized her beach look with a flouncy, pink hat.

“Happy summer ..thx mom for the matchy matchy suits!!” Kotb captioned the video of the pair jointly holding a yellow beach pale as they frolicked on the sand.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb and Her Daughters Are Enjoying the Start of Summer — See the Photo

The mom, who welcomed adopted daughter Hope Catherine in April, has been taking advantage of every day while on maternity leave.

In May, Kotb enjoyed several other beach days with her daughters and boyfriend, Joel Shiffman.

“Hello sisters,” the 54-year-old captioned a sweet pic of Haley holding her mom’s hand and waving at the camera while Hope was nested in a carrier on her mom’s chest.

Kobt shared multiple videos and snapshots from their beach getaways in addition to sharing photos of the many visitors that stopped by to welcome the new baby.

Visitors from the star’s NBC team included Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Maria Shriver, Meredith Viera, Donna Farizan, and of course, Kotb’s former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Joel Schiffman: ‘1 Grateful Heart’

Image zoom Hoda Kotb/ Instagram

But motherhood isn’t the only thing the Today host has been celebrating during her time off.

Kotb recently paid tribute to her boyfriend as they celebrated 6 years together at the beginning of the month.

“Joel and I celebrated our 6 year anniversary tonight in @centralparknyc … the philharmonic played for us and 49,999 of our closest friends.. a free concert on a gorgeous night,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the pair enjoying their anniversary in the park. “Thx to our friend Cindy for the surprise picnic basket! ❤️❤️ (and if you spy @kellyclarksonshow you get extra points)”

Kotb, who is unable to have children following cancer treatment 10 years ago, opened up to PEOPLE about her new life as a mom of two in a cover story on May 3.

“I forgot everything!” she said of the early days of being a mom. “I was like, ‘How do you hold the baby? How do you feed a baby? How do you swaddle?’ I was googling swaddling and — you’re not going to believe this — how to put on pajamas.”

“I just can’t believe how in a blink, life changes, and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house,” the TV anchor added. “I’m just overwhelmed with joy.”