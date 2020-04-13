Hoda Kotb Celebrates Daughter's First Birthday at Home: 'Hope Blooms This Easter!'

Image zoom Hoda Kotb/Instagram; Inset: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Easter was an extra-special holiday at Hoda Kotb‘s house this year!

Kotb and fiancé Joel Schiffman had a double celebration on Sunday, marking both Easter and Hope Catherine‘s first birthday. The family celebrated the milestone alongside the birthday girl and her big sister, Haley Joy, 3.

After posting photos and videos from their morning adventures (which included Haley affixing a bunny ears headband on her little sister’s noggin and venturing outside to find some surprises left by the Easter bunny), Kotb, 55, shared a series of photos of Hope gazing at her birthday cake and celebrating alongside her big sister.

“As my best friend @karenswensen said … Hope blooms this Easter! Happy bday Hope! #1 ❤️,” the news anchor wrote.

One picture also showed various individuals — including Kotb’s mom, Sameha — calling in for a video conference to wish Hope a happy birthday from a safe distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Hoda Kotb’s daughters Haley (L) and Hope Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Kotb announced last April that she had adopted her second child, calling in to the Today show to share the exciting news with her co-anchors.

“It’s a girl! And her name is Hope!” the new mom of two could be heard saying through tears over the phone as her fellow Today personalities wiped their eyes.

Kotb explained that she thought she was “full” when it came to giving love after welcoming Haley in February 2017, but her experience when she and Schiffman, 62, brought Hope home proved otherwise.

“Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby — and it’s the closest thing to a live birth I think you’ll ever see — [and] in that moment I was like, ‘My God.’ My heart just grew 10 times, it’s amazing,” she said at the time. “I just can’t believe it’s happening, y’all. I can’t.”

More recently, Haley celebrated her third birthday (also on a holiday — Valentine’s Day!), with a heartwarming tribute from her mother on social media.

“I believe in miracles. My first one happened 3 years ago,” Kotb wrote on Instagram, along with a trio of adorable images. In the first photograph, the proud mom held her daughter as a newborn, while the second picture showed the toddler snacking on her “Yay Haley” cake from her second birthday.

Last but not least, in the third picture, Kotb and Schiffman celebrated Haley’s third birthday at a festive bash, which appeared to be Sesame Street-themed.

“My only request … is for you Father Time,” she wrote. “Pls slow down ❤️.”