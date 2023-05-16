Hoda Kotb Says Her Daughter Hope Is 'Doing Much Better' After Health Scare: 'Going to be a Longer Road'

Hoda Kotb's daughter Hope Catherine is in great spirits after her most recent health scare.

On Monday, the Today co-host provided an update on her 3-year-old to PEOPLE at the Webby Awards in New York — where she won Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast for Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

"Hope's doing much better, much better," Kotb, 58, told PEOPLE. "I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."

The Emmy Award-winning journalist also told PEOPLE that Hope "is a happy child which is the most important thing to me," adding that "she has a really supportive big sister." Kotb is also mom to daughter Haley Joy, 6.

As for how to navigate the road ahead, Kotb shared: "We have figured out kind of a rhythm and life throws all kinds of curve balls at you and it's sort of like what do you do with it, and it's funny because no matter what you go through if you look over to the left or over to the right, someone else is going through something much more difficult."

"So we say count our blessings, let's move forward, let's have a real fun summer, and let's just keep it rolling," she added.

After taking several weeks off Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb shared upon her return in March that her daughter Hope had health complications that landed her in the intensive care unit and the hospital.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Kotb said on the March 6 episode. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

Though Kotb has not provided further information about her daughter's diagnosis, she did explain on a previous episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna that the experience was "really scary."

"She's vibrant and brilliant," the mother of two said of Hope, adding that she's "over the moon" to have her little one home.