Hoda Kotb Says Daughter Haley Struggles with Attention on Sister After Hospitalization: 'See Me'

Hoda Kotb is giving insight into what the last few weeks have been like for older daughter Haley Joy.

On Today Thursday, the daytime host talked with co-host Jenna Bush Hager about comforting the 6-year-old as her sister Hope Catherine, 3, who had health complications that landed her in the Intensive care unit and the hospital, gets attention around her recovery.

"We fall short," the mom of two said. "I was even thinking this too. You know, Hope hasn't been feeling great, and all the attention's on Hope and Haley wonders too. Like, 'I'm here, see me. I need something, too. Carry me. Do what you're doing for Hope.' "

The moms asked each other, "How do you do it? How do you make everyone feel seen?"

"It's weird, but I feel like I got most of my resilience in life because of that. You didn't expect to always be seen and heard," said Kotb.

While chatting with Hager upon her return to Today last week, the Emmy-winning journalist, 58, opened up about her absence from the show as she cared for her little girl.

"I feel like, life is one way on a Monday — and we all have our Mondays and we complain about them. We're like, 'Oh, what a crummy Monday,' and then Tuesday rolls around and something really hits hard, and you realize that Monday was actually pretty awesome," Kotb said of the experience.

Hoda Kotb with her kids. Hoda Kotb Instagram

"So for us, it was little Hope had to go to the hospital, and she was in the ICU for a few days and then the hospital for another week and it was really scary," Kotb continued. "And she's vibrant and brilliant."

Adding that she's "over the moon" to have her little one home, Kotb expressed her gratitude for "how amazing people are."

"That's the thing I learned through all this. The nurses who stood by her all the way. The nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. I felt like we were held," she said.