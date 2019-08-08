Haley Meets Hal! Hoda Kotb Captures Sweet Moment Between Her Daughter and Jenna Bush Hager's Son

Image zoom Henry "Hal" Harold Hager (L) and Haley Kotb Hoda Kotbe/Instagram

They might still be little, but Hoda Kotb‘s daughter Haley Joy and her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager‘s newborn son Henry “Hal” Harold already look great together on camera — just like their moms!

In a sweet photo pair captured by Kotb, 54, her 2-year-old is holding newborn Hal with a big smile on her face as she props him up on a couple of pillows while seated on the couch.

The second image in her Thursday post shows Kotb and Bush Hager, 37, both squeezing in for the fun selfie session.

“Haley+Hal,” Kotb captioned the post, adding a couple of heart emojis.

Bush Hager shared the same pictures on her Instagram account, writing, “Look who came to visit. Swipe to see the moment my heart-melted. @hodakotb“

Image zoom From L to R: Jenna Bush Hager, Hal Hager, Haley Kotb and Hoda Kotb Hoda Kotbe/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Hoda Kotb

“CUTEST PHOTO OF ALL TIME,” commented the Today with Hoda & Jenna account, tacking on both heart-eye and heart emoijs.

“What we’ve been waiting for,” wrote the O, The Oprah Magazine account, with a heart-eyed smiley.

Haley’s meeting with Hal comes days after the baby boy was born. His first visitor? Proud aunt Barbara Pierce Bush Coyne, who brought her twin sister “donuts and tacos” when she arrived at the hospital.

The new mom of three tacked on the hashtags “#sistersfirst” and “#tacosforthewin” in her post, which included a photo of the twins side-by-side as Bush Hager held her son on her chest and Bush Coyne lovingly watched on, with her arms around them both.

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Barbara Pierce Bush Coyne with baby Hal Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Kotb and Bush Hager’s Today costar Savannah Guthrie was also among Hal’s first visitors, cuddling the newborn in the hospital in a pair of photographs Bush Hager posted this week.

The former first daughter and her husband, Henry Hager, welcomed their third child and first son on Friday morning at 9:02 a.m. Baby Hal arrived weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 19.29 inches.

“We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager into this world!” she told PEOPLE of her latest family addition, who joins the couple’s daughters Poppy Louise, 4 on Tuesday, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6.

“His sisters are thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming, ‘Welcome to the world, Hal Pal!’ ” Bush Hager added.