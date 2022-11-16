Hoda Kotb Reflects on Dealing with Change as Daughter Haley Leaves Diapers Behind: 'A New Chapter'

Hoda Kotb chose to look at the bright side during what could have been an emotional moment she shared with daughter Haley, 5

By
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on November 16, 2022 03:34 PM
Published on November 16, 2022 03:34 PM
Hoda Kotb and children Haley and Hope at Sesame Street The Musical in NYC
Photo: Tricia Baron

Hoda Kotb is starting a new chapter with her little girl.

Kotb, along with her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager, recently chatted with PEOPLE during their week of in-studio shows, where the two moms talked about change as Kotb revealed a new milestone with her older daughter, Haley, 5.

"Haley's now going to be wearing undies and not pull-ups, so [yesterday] was the last day, and I said, 'These are your last pull-ups,' " Kotb tells PEOPLE. "So as I was putting them on her I said, 'Wow. I remember your very first diaper.' "

"I'm putting these Moana diapers on her, and I was like, 'Oh my God.' Everything changes. You blink, and they're 6," she adds.

For a moment, Kotb, 58, says she reminisced with Haley about how far she's come, recalling, "I said, 'I remember what it felt like trying to put it on your little body.' And now we're saying this will be the last time we'll do this," she says, explaining she decided against "turning it into a sad moment."

Jenna Bush Hager and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hoda-kotb" data-inlink="true">Hoda Kotb</a> Emotionally Reflect on Their Journeys to Motherhood
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/Twitter

Kotb continues, "I started to feel some melancholy feelings, I said, 'Guess what? Tomorrow's a new chapter. It's all going to be brand new. Here we go.' "

Haley was excited by the prospect. "She was like, 'Oh my God.' She was jumping up and down."

Kotb went on to share her perspective on "how you look at change," posing, "Do you look at it and say, 'Oh, I remember how great it was back there?' Or do you go ahead and say, 'This is beautiful?' "

Bush Hager, a mom of three, praised Kotb for seeing "the world as beautiful and magic."

"Hoda — and I learn so much from her in this, and I tell my husband constantly — sees the world as beautiful and magic. She sees something as simple as no more diapers as a miracle," Bush Hager tells PEOPLE. "And I think it's all about how you look at things."

In addition to Haley, Kotb also shares daughter Hope, 3, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The co-hosts, who also discussed the moment on-air on Monday morning, reflected on their journeys to motherhood last month as they discussed Hilary Swank's pregnancy announcement.

Bush Hager applauded Kotb for "showing people like my sister, who had babies a little later, like Hilary, like all of these people who maybe their dreams didn't come true at the age they thought they were going to, but it can happen when it's supposed to happen."

"I do think that that's exactly when it does happen," Kotb added. "It's beautiful no matter when it does."

