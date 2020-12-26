Christmas Cheer! Hoda Kotb Celebrates Holiday with Fiancé Joel Schiffman and Their Daughters

Hoda Kotb previously said of her Christmas plans that it would be an "intimate" day with just her immediate family in person

Hoda Kotb's family was fully into the Christmas spirit!

On Friday, the Today show co-anchor celebrated the holiday alongside fiancé Joel Schiffman and their daughters Hope Catherine, 20 months, and Haley Joy, 3½, and wore matching Christmas pajamas.

"Merry christmas xoxo," Kotb, 56, captioned the family selfie.

"Love this picture. ✨✨❤️," Jenna Bush Hager wrote in the comments section.

Kotb previously opened up last week on the Today show about how her family would be spending their "intimate" Christmas amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"We'll do a Christmas morning on Zoom," she said. "I'm excited that we do get to sit with each other even though it's virtually, and I just realized how fortunate we are to have that."

"And it'll be more special because Haley — she's 3, so she's like, 'Santa's coming?!' She's writing all these [letters]; she wants to know how to spell 'Santa,' " Kotb added. "It's fun because Haley now sees the chimney [as], 'Is that where he's coming down?' So it makes it more exciting."

She went on to share that they would open one gift on Christmas Eve, and were focusing on "giving" rather than receiving during their "small" exchange that will involve "three presents from Santa."

"I feel like this is a time we should be thinking more about giving," Kotb explained. "Giving, giving, giving. And we've been trying to remind ourselves and our kids about that — that Christmas isn't really about all that stuff. It should be more about giving and generosity and kindness."

Traditionally, Schiffman, 62, "makes this big roast thing that is so good" for Christmas dinner, the mother of two praised her fiancé, giving him further props for his "delicious" spaghetti and meatballs specialty.

"He spends all day in the kitchen. Thank God, because otherwise we would not be eating," Kotb joked. "[The house] is filled with the smell of delicious cooking and Joel's got a bottle of wine, we have Christmas music on, stuff is happening."