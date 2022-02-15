Hoda Kotb Celebrates Valentine's Day with Daughters Hope and Haley Following Split from Fiancé

Hoda Kotb and her two daughters were surprised with balloons from Kotb's sister Hala

Hoda Kotb celebrated Valentine's Day surrounded by family.

During Tuesday's episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb, 57, shared how she spent her first Valentine's Day following her recent split from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

"I celebrated with the girls and my sister," she tells co-host Jenna Bush Hager, sharing that she and her daughters Hope, 2, and Haley, 4, were at the eye doctor prior to their celebration.

"We got home and it was after our normal dinner time and everyone was hungry and we walked in and my sister [Hala] had sent this amazing bunch of balloons," she says. "Because what do kids want for Valentine's Day? It was so awesome."

"There was a blow-up teddy bear that was so big we sat them at the table with us. And I just thought to myself, 'They were delighted.' It was just cool," Kotb continues.

"I watched your video after a glass of wine or two on my way home in a taxi and I just thought to myself, 'Love comes in many different forms,' " Hager adds.

"It was such a beautiful, beautiful moment," says Kotb. "And again, this is around the time when we adopted Haley so it's a bit — there's so many celebrations. It's called a Gotcha Day, where you recognize that this little girl came in your arms. We watched a video of the day I got to pick Haley up. So it's beautiful. Love is in the air!"

On Monday evening, Kotb shared a sweet video to Instagram documenting her and her daughters' reaction to the Valentine's balloon surprise.

"When you just get home from a long eye doctors appointment for the girls-- and look what is waiting at home! A valentines day Surprise courtesy of my sister Hala!" she captioned the clip.

On an episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna last month, Kotb announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Schiffman would be going their separate ways after getting engaged in November 2019.