Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table

Hoda Kotb is thankful for her girls this Thanksgiving.

The Today co-host spent the holiday with daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5, and even more family after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning.

Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️."

While the adults — which included Kotb's siblings — gathered at one table, Hope and Haley smiled from a smaller kid's table right behind them.

Kotb co-parents her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Courtesy

Kotb recently opened up about life with her two daughters for PEOPLE's Family Issue.

For the journalist, building her life around her children has brought a greater joy than she could have imagined.

"Family to me is everything — and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," said Kotb, who first became a mother through adoption in 2017 at age 52 after a breast cancer battle and a subsequent divorce left her assuming motherhood wasn't in the cards.

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister," she explained. "I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope."

Though Kotb revealed last year that her plans to adopt a third child had been delayed by the pandemic, she said she is still open to expanding her family.

"It's definitely in the universe for me," she shared. "I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space. Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart's breaking. I'm like, I know if we could invite them into our home just what it would mean. Not just for the child, but for us."