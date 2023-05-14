Hoda Kotb Celebrates Mother's Day with Daughters Hope and Haley

Hoda Kotb is enjoying Mother's Day with her daughters

The Today co-host, 58, celebrated the holiday with daughters Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 6, sharing photos of the girls for the first time since sharing that Hope had health complications that landed her in the intensive care unit and the hospital.

"Happy Mother's Day! Hopey and Haley— you made me what I had always dreamed of becoming— a mother. And to my mom— nothing was even possible without your love xoxo," she captioned an Instagram photo gallery of the family.

In March, Kotb explained how Hope's health struggles have impacted their family, with the daytime host talking with Hager about comforting Haley as Hope received attention around her recovery.

"We fall short," Kotb said. "I was even thinking this too. You know, Hope hasn't been feeling great, and all the attention's on Hope and Haley wonders too. Like, 'I'm here, see me. I need something, too. Carry me. Do what you're doing for Hope.' "

Hoda Kotb with her kids. Hoda Kotb Instagram

"It's weird, but I feel like I got most of my resilience in life because of that. You didn't expect to always be seen and heard," said Kotb.

The Emmy-winning journalist returned to her anchoring duties on the Today early last month after a two-week absence, explaining that she was away as she supported Hope through health complications.

Kotb shared a message on Instagram thanking everyone for their "beautiful words and prayers" since sharing the health matter.

"Thank you …for all of your beautiful words and prayers. I have read them all. You have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched.❤️," Kotb wrote.