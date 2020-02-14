Haley Joy Turns 3! Hoda Kotb Celebrates Her Daughter's Birthday: 'I Believe in Miracles'

Hoda Kotb is a proud mama to her Valentine’s Day baby!

The Today show co-anchor wished her daughter Haley Joy a happy third birthday on Friday.

“I believe in miracles. My first one happened 3 years ago,” Kotb, 55, wrote in a heartwarming Instagram tribute, along with a trio of adorable images. In the first image, the proud mom held her daughter as a newborn, while the second picture showed the toddler snacking on her “yay Haley” cake from her second birthday.

Last but not least, in the third image, Kotb and fiancé Joel Schiffman celebrated Haley’s third birthday at a festive bash, which appeared to be Sesame Street-themed.

“My only request…is for you Father Time,” Kotb wrote. “pls slow down ❤️.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Haley Joy

Image zoom Hoda Kotb and Haley Joy Hoda Kotb/Instagram

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Says Daughter Haley, 2, Is a ‘Protective’ Big Sister to Baby Hope

On Friday’s episode of Today, Kotb explained that she’s had a mixed bag of Valentine’s Day experiences.

“I actually met my first husband at a single’s event on Valentine’s Day and to make matters a little more funky, my divorce papers came in the mail on Valentine’s Day,” Kotb, who was previously married to Burzis Kanga for two years from 2005 to 2007, said on-air. “I’m not kidding. Those two things happened.”

Noting how much her life has changed since then, Kotb went on to share that her daughter Haley, whom she adopted in 2017, has two birthdays: “The day she was born and the day she was born to us.”

“The day she was born to us is Valentine’s Day,” Kotb added, noting that the day has gone “full-circle” for her.

“Why when Hoda talks about her daughter do I cry?” co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager quipped.

.@hodakotb shared why “Valentine’s Day goes full circle” for her … and it includes Haley Joy! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EUU2ITEUkM — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 14, 2020

Kotb, who is also a proud parent to daughter Hope Catherine, has shared that there may be more children in her future.

“I don’t know. I’m not 100 [percent] sure,” Kotb told Ellen DeGeneres last month when asked whether she and Schiffman were looking to add to their brood. “I feel like there are some signs out there that are pointing to [having more kids].”

“I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question and I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should.’ And I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes,’ ” the mom of two continued. “And I said, ‘Do we have enough time?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ “

RELATED: Today Tots! Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb’s Kids Get Acquainted on Fun Playdate

Kotb went on to share that as an older couple, it gives her and Schiffman, 61, comfort to know that her children will always “have each other.”

“When you’re parents later in life … watching Haley and Hope together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hand forever, and that’s it,” she continued. “That’s all I want. I was scared, because we’re older, like maybe [it’s too late]. But then I realized they’ll have each other.”

Kotb and her financier beau Schiffman got engaged in November during a beach trip after six years of dating.