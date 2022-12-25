Hoda Kotb Celebrates Christmas with Daughters Hope and Haley in Matching Pajamas: 'Merry Merry'

Hoda Kotb is enjoying the holiday spirit with her little girls!

The Today co-host, 58, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram from her Christmas celebration with daughters Haley, 5, and 3-year-old Hope, in which they matched in red pajamas with her mother Sameha and sister Hala.

"Merry merry," she wrote in the caption.

Kotb, who co-parents her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, previously posted a candid photo of herself and the girls posing in front of the Rockefeller Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas Eve!!!" she captioned the photo.

Last month, the journalist enjoyed Thanksgiving with her daughters and other family members after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning.

Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating on Instagram, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️."

While the adults — which included Kotb's siblings — gathered at one table, Hope and Haley smiled from a smaller kid's table right behind them.

Kotb recently opened up about life with her two daughters for PEOPLE's Family Issue.

For the mom of two, building her life around her children has brought a greater joy than she could have imagined.

"Family to me is everything — and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," said Kotb, who first became a mother through adoption in 2017 at age 52 after a breast cancer battle and a subsequent divorce left her assuming motherhood wasn't in the cards.

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister," she explained. "I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope."