Celebrity Parents Hoda Kotb Celebrates Christmas with Daughters Hope and Haley in Matching Pajamas: 'Merry Merry' The Today co-host shared some adorable photos from her festivities with her little girls, during which they matched in red pajamas with her mother Sameha and sister Hala By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 25, 2022 03:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Hoda Kotb is enjoying the holiday spirit with her little girls! The Today co-host, 58, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram from her Christmas celebration with daughters Haley, 5, and 3-year-old Hope, in which they matched in red pajamas with her mother Sameha and sister Hala. "Merry merry," she wrote in the caption. Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table Kotb, who co-parents her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, previously posted a candid photo of herself and the girls posing in front of the Rockefeller Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas Eve!!!" she captioned the photo. Last month, the journalist enjoyed Thanksgiving with her daughters and other family members after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating on Instagram, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️." Hoda Kotb Is Optimistic About Her Next Love: 'Someone Who Meets Me Now Will Meet Me for Real' While the adults — which included Kotb's siblings — gathered at one table, Hope and Haley smiled from a smaller kid's table right behind them. Kotb recently opened up about life with her two daughters for PEOPLE's Family Issue. For the mom of two, building her life around her children has brought a greater joy than she could have imagined. Hoda Kotb on Joy of Raising Haley and Hope, Co-Parenting with Her Ex — and Why She'd Adopt Again "Family to me is everything — and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," said Kotb, who first became a mother through adoption in 2017 at age 52 after a breast cancer battle and a subsequent divorce left her assuming motherhood wasn't in the cards. RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb Opens Up About How She and Ex Joel Schiffman Are "Really Good Co-Parents" "I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister," she explained. "I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope."