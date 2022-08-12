Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Enjoy Sunny Trip Away Together with Their Kids: Photos

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are enjoying family time with their loved ones as the celebration for Kotb's 58th birthday continues.

Kotb posted fun photos of the Today with Hoda and Jenna duo sharing big smiles alongside their kids. Kotb was joined by her two daughters, 5-year-old Haley and 3-year-old Hope. Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager are parents to daughters Mila, 9, Poppy, 6, and son Hal, 2, who was pictured in the photo.

The mom of two shared Instagram photos of the group enjoying time at the beach, bike riding and spending time appreciating the warm weather. Kotb captioned the collage, "Little fun in the sun! @jennabhager@taliaparkinson."

The co-hosts were also joined by Today executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones and her children.

"That was a blast. Love my ladies and their babies. More of this, pls!" Bush Hager commented on the sweet photos.

On Tuesday, Kotb shared a photo on Instagram of herself celebrating her big day with the entire family, including her daughters.

"Family on my birthday! Best present ever. Lucky me ❤️ ❤️," Kotb captioned her post, which featured the larger Kotb family relaxing underneath umbrellas outside a sun-soaked home.

Kotb's Instagram post received comments from her Today show colleagues including Bush Hager, 40, who wrote "You're the most loved ❤️." Dylan Dreyer as well as Bravo's Andy Cohen also wished Kotb a happy birthday in the comments section.

Kotb took the day off from work on her birthday to celebrate, the show confirmed as Kotb's co-hosts wished her a happy birthday during Tuesday morning's broadcast.

"We gave her the day off, that was the present, but I know she's watching, so Hoda, good morning, we love you, hope you're just surrounded by your love ones today and hurry back," Savannah Guthrie said during the broadcast, which also showed a group of fans offering Kotb birthday wishes outside Today's studio.

"We hope it's a day of nothing today, Hoda Kotb," Craig Melvin added.