Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Say Their Daughters Pretend to Be Them When Playing at Home: 'Oh No'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's daughters are following their footsteps in the cutest way.

The co-hosts shared during Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna that their daughters often pretend to be their mothers while playing at home.

Bush Hager, 40, said she recently caught her daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 6, performing their own version of Today with Hoda & Jenna, teasing she has mixed emotions about it.

"I will say that sometimes I hear Mila and Poppy playing Hoda and Jenna, and I immediately think about the therapy bill that I'm going to have to pay later," she joked. "They're like, 'I'm Hoda, and I'm Jenna,' and I'm like, 'Oh no.' "

Kotb, 57, then admitted that her own two daughters Hope, 2, and Haley, 4, have done the same.

"My girls do it when they're in the tub," Kotb added. "One sits at one end and one sits at the other and they hold hands, and they go 'Hoda and Jenna.' That's what they do back and forth."

"When they do that does that make you slightly worried?" Bush Hager, who is also mom to son Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, asked her co-host.

Kotb replied, "I don't know what to do. I just try to ignore it. You know if you ignore things, they go away. If you pay attention, your kids will do it forever and ever and ever."

Earlier this month, Kotb gave her daughters a glimpse at her life as a TV personality, taking Hope and Haley with her to New Orleans for a segment on Today.

During the episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb invited her girls to come on camera to say hello.

"I brought my daughters, you want to come say hi?" she asked the toddlers as someone behind the camera ushered them over to their mom.

"I got two little ones. I just want to say, these two girls are gonna fall in love with the city just as I have over the years. So thank y'all for welcoming them," Kotb said while holding one daughter in each arm.