Hoda Kotb Absent from 'Today' as She Spends Spring Break with Daughters After Hope's Health Scare

Hoda Kotb is spending some time away from work with her daughters.

The Today co-host, 58, is out from the show this week while her daughters, Haley Joy, 6, and Hope Catherine, 3, are on spring break.

Jenna Bush Hager is also on vacation this week for her children's spring break. Hager shares daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, with husband Henry Hager.

Pre-recorded episodes of Hoda & Jenna have been airing this week.

Kotb's time away with her daughters comes after the Emmy-winning journalist opened up about Hope's health scare.

The TV personality and author had been absent from Today for a few days, and when she returned on March 6, shared that Hope had health complications that landed her in the intensive care unit and the hospital.

"I feel like, life is one way on a Monday — and we all have our Mondays and we complain about them. We're like, 'Oh, what a crummy Monday,' and then Tuesday rolls around and something really hits hard, and you realize that Monday was actually pretty awesome," Kotb said of the experience.

"So for us, it was little Hope had to go to the hospital, and she was in the ICU for a few days and then the hospital for another week and it was really scary," the mom of two continued. "And she's vibrant and brilliant."

Continuing that she's "over the moon" to have her little one home, Kotb expressed her gratitude for "how amazing people are."

"That's the thing I learned through all this. The nurses who stood by her all the way. The nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. I felt like we were held," she continued in part.

Last week, Kotb explained how Hope's health struggles have impacted their family.

On Today Thursday, the daytime host talked with Hager about comforting Haley as Hope received attention around her recovery.

"We fall short," Kotb said. "I was even thinking this too. You know, Hope hasn't been feeling great, and all the attention's on Hope and Haley wonders too. Like, 'I'm here, see me. I need something, too. Carry me. Do what you're doing for Hope.' "

"It's weird, but I feel like I got most of my resilience in life because of that. You didn't expect to always be seen and heard," said Kotb.