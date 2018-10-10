Texas Sisters Dress Up as the Hocus Pocus Witches for Halloween — See the Adorable Photos

The Grabenstein sisters
Heather Rust Photography
Emily Zauzmer
October 10, 2018 02:15 PM

In need of Halloween inspiration? Three Texas sisters have already pulled off spectacularly spooky ensembles in an adorable tribute to Hocus Pocus.

Landri Grabenstein, 6, and twins Alli and Maddi Grabenstein, 8, are going as the Sanderson sisters from the beloved 1993 film this Oct. 31, according to Good Morning America.

With the help of mom Heather Grabenstein, the sisters looked as cute as they did villainous. Landri wore a purple dress with puffy orange sleeves as Mary (Kathy Najimy), Alli dressed up in a pink-and-purple gown as Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Maddi wore a lookalike purple-and-green robe as Winifred (Bette Midler).

Each of the girls — who sported the witches’ signature hairstyles — added bold red lipstick, and Maddi even carried her own book of spells.

The Grabenstein
Heather Rust Photography
The Grabenstein sisters
Heather Rust Photography
Hocus Pocus
Buena Vista/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Oct. 1 rolls around and they’re asking, ‘Mommy, can we watch Hocus Pocus?’ ” Heather told Good Morning America. “They totally get into character, which is so funny.”

Heather Rust Photography snapped their photos. “They are the sassiest little things,” Rust said to the show. “I thought it might go viral, but nothing like this.”

Alli Grabenstein and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah
Disney; Heather Rust Photography
Landri Grabenstein and Kathy Najimy as Mary
Disney; Heather Rust Photography
Maddi Grabenstein and Bette Midler as Winifred
Disney; Heather Rust Photography

In the past, the sisters have trick-or-treated as Wonder Woman, Batgirl and Harley Quinn and the Powerpuff Girls.

Heather is already thinking ahead to Halloween 2019 but isn’t sure what she’s going to cook up. “But you can bet I’m going to figure out something,” she said.

