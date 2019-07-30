H&M Issues Recall on Kids' Pajamas Due to 'Risk of Burn Injuries' from Flammability Potential

Image zoom Recalled H&M kids' pajamas

H&M has issued a recall on two sets of 100 percent cotton knit children’s pajamas over safety concerns related to flammability.

Posted to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website on July 25, the recall of roughly 9,000 pajama sets’ top portions is due to the clothing “fail(ing) to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.” Both sets were sold in sizes 2 through 10, the U.S. CPSC reports.

The first — with product code 0494860 — includes a pair of pajamas. One pink set features a dog’s face on the front of the recalled long-sleeved top and solid-color pants, while the other recalled top is gray with a pink heart print, complete with pink polka-dot pants.

Product code 0537645 reflects a single pajama set that included solid-color pink pants and, for the recalled portion, a white long-sleeved top with a sleeping cat’s face on the front and pink trim along the collar and wrists.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Recalled H&M kids' pajamas CPSC

RELATED: Disney Issues Recall on Toy Story 4 Forky Plush Toy Over Potential Choking Hazard

The recall states that customers who believe their products might be among the recalled can find their product codes inside the pajamas, listed on the label providing instructions for wash.

Consumers who purchased the pajamas — which were sold online and in H&M stores between July 2018 and May 2019, for $14.99 to $24.99 — are encouraged by the recall description to “contact H&M for a full refund, plus a $20 gift card” as soon as possible.

Image zoom H&M storefront Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: IKEA Issues Voluntary Recall of Dressers and Chests That Have Killed Six Children

To request a refund and gift card, customers can call H&M toll-free at (855) 466-7467 (the line is open every day, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CST) or visit hm.com and click Legal & Privacy, then Recalled Items.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but those wishing to report an incident can do so at saferproducts.gov.