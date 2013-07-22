Hillary Scott Welcomes Daughter Eisele Kaye

Image zoom

Welcome, little Lady!

Lady Antebellum‘s lead singer Hillary Scott and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrrell, are the proud parents of a baby girl, her rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Born Monday, July 22, in Nashville, Eisele Kaye Tyrrell weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz. The names honor Chris’s mother’s maiden name (pronounced Eyes-lee) and Hillary’s mother’s middle name.

“She is incredibly gorgeous,” the proud dad tells PEOPLE.

This is the first child for the couple, who, following a six-month engagement, were married in January 2012 during an intimate ceremony in upstate New York.

Scott, 27, announced the pregnancy in December, and revealed in March that they were expecting a girl. She also revealed one little quirk of her pregnancy.

“There was one night where I looked at my husband and I was like, ‘We really have to go to the grocery store because I need a Pop-Tart right now,” Scott said. “That’s really one of the only cravings I’ve had, that and sleep.”

The band, which includes Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, recently released “Goodbye Town,” the second single off their album, Golden.