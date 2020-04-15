Hillary Scott and Husband Create Sweet 'Luau' (at Home!) After Daddy-Daughter Dance Is Canceled

Image zoom Hillary Scott/Instagram. Inset: Michael Loccisano/Getty

A pandemic won’t stop Hillary Scott‘s family from making happy lasting memories.

As the Lady Antebellum singer and her brood — husband Chris Tyrrell, their twin girls Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, 2, and older daughter Eisele Kaye, 6½ — continue to social distance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Scott shared a sweet photo of Eisele and her dad in tropical attire.

Scott, 34, explained in the post’s caption that the duo’s “Daddy Daughter Luau [got] cancelled bc it’s safer to #stayhome,” so they decided to have it in their backyard instead.

Backed by bamboo-style torches, a smiling Eisele sports flowers in her hair and a yellow faux-grass skirt. Meanwhile, her dad wears a lemon-print brightly colored shirt, a lei, a green version of the same skirt over a pair of black shorts and purple flowers stuck into his backwards baseball cap.

Scott has had to get a little creative when it comes to keeping her children entertained and active while the family is in isolation together.

Recent videos show the “Need You Now” singer joined by her sister Rylee and all three of her daughters for “kid Zumba” sessions, where the group works it out to youngster-friendly tunes like “Baby Shark.”

“For #nationalsiblingday I decided to embarrass myself (in my pjs) with @ryleejscott and my sweet daughters doing kid Zumba. 🤣,” Scott captioned one video of the older trio jamming out to a Minions-inspired song while the twins hang out in the foreground, looking into the camera inquisitively. “If u have wondered what we are doing lately … ”

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide reached the 2 million mark on Wednesday morning.

The United States currently has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus by a giant margin, with 609,696 cases, followed by Spain with 177,633, Italy with 162,488, Germany with 132,321 and France with 131,362 as of Wednesday.

Across the globe, there have now been a total of 128,071 deaths, while at least 25,922 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.