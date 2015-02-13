"Carrie and I are really good friends and it was an honest, expectant [and] new mom conversation," the Lady Antebellum singer tells PEOPLE

Image zoom

Christopher Polk/Getty

As the birth of her first child grows near, Carrie Underwood is doing her homework on how to balance motherhood with superstardom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And one of her greatest teachers so far has been friend Hillary Scott, who’s happy to share advice on touring with babies on board.

“Carrie and I are really good friends and it was an honest, expectant [and] new mom conversation,” the Lady Antebellum singer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Adds the mom to 18-month-old daughter Eisele Kaye, “It’s a weird transition at first — you feel like you have to split your brain because you’re in such a mommy mode and then you’ve got to work at such an intense job too.”

Rule number one? Resist the temptation to tiptoe around the new baby.

“I told Carrie, ‘Don’t try to cater the noise thing to the baby because they’ll sleep through it,’ ” Scott explains. “Eisele started flying and traveling with us at 3 months, so we made an effort to make sure she was adaptable and could sleep anywhere. And I said, ‘Let your dogs bark!’ I know she loves her dogs – they are her babies too.”

A white noise maker was a great tool in helping Eisele adapt, Scott says. “She would nap on us or she would nap in a Pack ‘n Play in a hotel, [or] she would nap in her crib. She learned the only constant was us because she was with us all the time and she knew that we were her home.”

Although Scott has to leave Eisele with her grandma when Lady A kicks off their Wheels Ups 2015 Tour in Europe on Feb. 28, the toddler will join her parents on their specially outfitted tour bus for the band’s U.S. dates.

“Carrie and I talked about the layout of the bus as well,” Scott says. “You need to make sure the walls are padded and you can have the monitor installed in the bunk so you can look at them while you are in the front or the back lounge and make sure they are in a good position. A lot of it is finding a really great nanny — someone who can be on the road and understand that life and schedule.”

It is, Scott admits, a juggling act, but one Underwood, 31, is ready for. “I’m so excited for her,” Scott says. “She’s going to be an amazing mom and Mike [Fisher] an amazing dad.”