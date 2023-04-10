Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins, a Boy and a Girl! See Their First Family Photo

Hilary Swank is officially a mom of two!

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, has welcomed her twins with husband Philip Schneider, she announced on Instagram Sunday.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼, the Alaska Daily star wrote, captioning a photo of her holding her newborn babies on each shoulder, while looking out at a sunset across the water.

"Happy Easter! 🐣🐣," she added. "Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽."

Many of Swank's famous followers sent her congratulations, including Kate Hudson, Viola Davis, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing and Katie Couric.

"God bless honey,' said Sharon Stone. "This is the most extraordinary journey ever ❣️🌹so happy for you all."

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October 2022, sharing that she and Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Hilary Swank. Hilary Swank Instagram

Since then, Swank has been sharing milestones of her pregnancy on social media, including a video in January in which she showed that she wasn't letting her pregnancy slow down her physical routine..

"Me and Da Babes workin' out 🤍🤍," Swank captioned the clip. "Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday."

That same month, Swank stepped out with her husband at the 2023 Golden Globes, proudly placing her hand on her baby bump as she posed for the cameras.

Wearing a green dress with black bows on her shoulders, Swank flashed a huge grin as she told PEOPLE during the glamorous evening: "I feel good!"

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider. Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Swank also appeared during a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January, when she explained that expecting twins has left her marveling at the miracle of pregnancy.

"I feel like women are superheroes," the actress said. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!'"