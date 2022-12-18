Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree: 'Ohhhhhhh Baby(s)'

Swank announced in October that she and husband Philip Schneider were expecting twins

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 18, 2022 12:41 PM
Hilary Swank is seen at GMA
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Hilary Swank is ringing in her first Christmas as a mom-to-be.

The P.S. I Love You actress, 48, who is expecting twins, shared a cute photo on Instagram decorating her Christmas tree with her growing baby bump on display.

"All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶👼🏼👼🏼," Swank jokingly captioned the snap.

In the post, Swank is clipping an ornament to the tree as she smiles back at the camera. She wears a black long-sleeve shirt and matching black pants with brown moccasins. Her rescue dogs Rumi and Kai can also be seen in the photo, sitting beneath the tree.

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in early October, adding that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

She also posted an Instagram photo pointing to her growing bump on the same day, writing, "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼."

The Million Dollar Baby star explained to Extra in an October interview why she decided to wait to finally start a family, noting that she's thought about it "even as a young girl."

"I was having a career and just not having the right relationship until five years ago now, four years ago now, and just you know all the elements needed to come together and be right," Swank said.

RELATED Video: Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'

The stars finally aligned for Swank, who revealed to Drew Barrymore on her show that her twins coincidentally are due on a date that holds special meaning to her.

"You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore said.

"Yeah and they are due on his birthday," the actress replied, causing Barrymore's jaw to drop. "Yeah, I know," Swank responded.

Swank commemorated the one-year anniversary of her father's death just four days before sharing her pregnancy news with the world.

"I can't believe it's been a year since you've transitioned," she captioned an Instagram compilation of different moments from her father's life. "You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart ♥️."

