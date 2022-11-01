Hilary Swank Shares Adorable Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump — and Dog! — in Costume for Halloween

The Million Dollar Baby actress announced last month that she’s pregnant with twins

Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on November 1, 2022 11:20 PM
Actress Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "What They Had" at iPic Westwood on October 9, 2018 in Westwood, California.
Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

It's pumpkin time for Hilary Swank!

On Monday, the Boys Don't Cry actress shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram. In the photo, Swank, 48, is wearing a black t-shirt with "My Little Pumpkins" written in orange across her belly.

She's also pointing to her dog, Moon, who's cutely outfitted in a black and orange pumpkin sweater.

Alongside the photo, Swank wrote: "#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins 🤣🎃🎃."

The Oscar-winning actress announced on Good Morning America last month that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," Swank said at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

The Alaska Daily star went on to rave about her exciting baby news, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Hilary Swank is seen on October 05, 2022 in New York City
Hilary Swank. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Swank appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly after her GMA interview, saying of her pregnancy, "I'm feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now."

She added that her Alaska Daily crew didn't know she was pregnant until her announcement, as she is now into her second trimester.

"But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," the actress recalled. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.' "

Swank went on to reveal that twins run in both her family and Schneider's, and that she is "so excited" for the next phase.

"It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she said.

