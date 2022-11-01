Celebrity Parents Hilary Swank Shares Adorable Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump — and Dog! — in Costume for Halloween The Million Dollar Baby actress announced last month that she’s pregnant with twins By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 11:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic It's pumpkin time for Hilary Swank! On Monday, the Boys Don't Cry actress shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram. In the photo, Swank, 48, is wearing a black t-shirt with "My Little Pumpkins" written in orange across her belly. She's also pointing to her dog, Moon, who's cutely outfitted in a black and orange pumpkin sweater. Alongside the photo, Swank wrote: "#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins 🤣🎃🎃." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. The Oscar-winning actress announced on Good Morning America last month that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," Swank said at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on to rave about her exciting baby news, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it." Hilary Swank. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who Have Twins and Triplets Swank appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly after her GMA interview, saying of her pregnancy, "I'm feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now." She added that her Alaska Daily crew didn't know she was pregnant until her announcement, as she is now into her second trimester. RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle' "But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," the actress recalled. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.' " Swank went on to reveal that twins run in both her family and Schneider's, and that she is "so excited" for the next phase. "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she said.