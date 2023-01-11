Hilary Swank Reveals How She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret While Filming During the First Trimester

Hilary Swank is revealing the very clever way she was able to hide her pregnancy while filming Alaska Daily during her first trimester.

The actress, who is currently expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week where she explained that to keep her pregnancy a secret, she pretended to be a bad runner to get out of her character's jogging scenes.

"In my first trimester, for the first 12 weeks, no one knew I was pregnant. We work 15-hour days, it's no joke. And the first trimester you're so tired, and my character was a jogger," she began. "To do one to two minutes on screen takes two hours."

"They want it from this angle, this angle....You'll be running for two hours," she continued. "I was like, 'Oh my god. I'm pregnant. I can't tell anybody.'"

To avoid doing the running scenes herself, Swank told her team that she was a "really bad runner" and would need a stunt double.

"They were like, all of them, like, 'Huh? You? What? You need a stunt double to run?' " said Swank. "And I was like, 'Yeah, real bad.' "

To her surprise, the Alaska Daily team then asked Swank to demonstrate her running to determine if a stunt double was really necessary.

"I was like, 'Okay, how do I look like a real bad runner?' " she recalled. "I'm not a great runner to start with. But I was like, 'I really gotta sell this so that I get my stunt double.' "

"But I ran and these four men all looked at each other and went, 'Yeah, you need a stunt double,' " she said with a laugh, adding that they then tried to "critique" her skills.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Swank later announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

On Tuesday, the twin-mom-to-be stepped out with her husband at the 2023 Golden Globes, proudly placing her hand on her baby bump as she posed for the cameras.

Wearing a green dress with black bows on her shoulders, Swank flashed a huge grin as she told PEOPLE during the glamorous evening: "I feel good!"