Pregnant Hilary Swank Says She Has a 'Newfound Respect' for Women's Bodies: We're 'Superheroes'

The Alaska Daily star announced in October that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins

By
Published on January 10, 2023 08:53 AM

Pregnancy has changed Hilary Swank for the better.

In a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, the Alaska Daily actress, 48, says expecting twins has left her marveling at the miracle of pregnancy.

"I feel like women are superheroes," Swank said, adding that she's now at the 27-week mark. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!' "

And now that she's in her third trimester, Swank is coming closer to welcoming her babies, and putting some of the unwelcome aspects of pregnancy — and its associated cravings — behind her.

"The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness," she told host James Corden and fellow guest Gwyneth Paltrow. "All I wanted was fruit. It's not that exciting I know, it's not like pickles dipped in peanut butter, but a lot of fruit . To the point that one of my costars when they found out I was pregnant, they were like, "Oh that's why. That's why you eat 10 pomegranates a day, 50 pears.' "

"I just couldn't eat anything more than fruit," she added. "I know I needed that protein so I threw some peanut butter in with my apples."

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem
Terence Patrick/CBS

The Million Dollar Baby star may be ready for her babies, but she has also been savoring many moments along the way.

Last month, the Oscar winner posted a festive photo on Instagram at Christmas.

"We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas tree. Wearing a red-and-white striped onesie, the actress had her hands placed around her stomach to further accentuate her baby bump.

Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Her Babies are ‘Two Gifts of a Lifetime’ in Cute Christmas Post
Hilary Swank Instagram

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

She also posted an Instagram photo pointing to her growing bump on the same day, writing, "Coming soon … DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼."

