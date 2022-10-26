Hilary Swank is giving fans a pregnancy update.

The 48-year-old Alaska Daily actress discussed her pregnancy journey in an interview with Extra published Wednesday. Swank announced earlier this month that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

Sharing that she's "feeling better" now, Swank revealed that for a while she "was having some bouts of morning sickness."

"My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything," she explained.

Swank also noted that "having a career" and "not having the right relationship" were reasons for her delay in becoming a mother.

Earlier this month, the Freedom Writers star revealed that her twins are due on her late father's birthday while appearing on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Speaking of the topic during her chat with Extra, she added, "It's beautiful. It's all aligning, and my dad, he was one of my favorite people in the world, so it is kind of like… this tribute of life with them being born on this birthday."

When asked how her father would have reacted to the news, she said, "He would be happy, elated for me. He just wanted me to have everything I wanted in my life, so I know it would be something that would bring him a lot of joy to see me in so much joy."

As for how Swank kept her pregnancy a secret while filming her latest project, Alaska Daily, she told the outlet, "I was cutting my pants open in the back because they weren't fitting me anymore…and people were like, 'That doesn't match,' and I'm like, 'Well, I think her shirt could be out here.'"

Swank announced on Good Morning America on Oct. 5 that she and Schneider are expecting twins.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

She added, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Swank appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly after her GMA interview, saying of her pregnancy, "I'm feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now."

The actress explained that twins run in both her family and Schneider's, and that she is "so excited" for the next phase.

"It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she said at the time.

Swank and Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, tied the knot in August 2018, almost two years after the two were first spotted together in November 2016.