One week after breaking some big news about herself, Hilary Swank has resumed her role as a journalist on Alaska Daily.

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, returned to the Vancouver, British Columbia set of the new ABC series on Tuesday, and was photographed filming a scene while sporting the beginnings of a bump.

Swank wore khaki pants and a camel-hued jacket over a loose, matching sweater, while a crossbody leather satchel accentuated her growing silhouette.

Last week, the Million Dollar Baby star revealed on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," Swank told the show's hosts. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

In an Instagram post the same day, the actress debuted her baby bump on her page. "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼," she captioned the post, which showed her striking different poses accentuating her burgeoning belly.

Since her surprise announcement, Swank has been keeping busy and reveling in her good news.

She appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly after her GMA interview, saying of her pregnancy, that she was "so excited" for motherhood.

"It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she said, and added that twins run in both her family and Schneider's.

On The Drew Barrymore Show last Friday, the star shared that her twins are due on her late father's birthday.

"You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore said.

"Yeah and they are due on his birthday," the actress replied, causing Barrymore's jaw to drop. "Yeah, I know," Swank responded.

Swank commemorated the one-year anniversary of her father's death just four days before sharing her pregnancy news with the world.

"I can't believe it's been a year since you've transitioned," she captioned an Instagram compilation of different moments from her father's life. "You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart ♥️."